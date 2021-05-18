Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 511 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,629,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,727,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,476,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 6,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.81. 51,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average is $117.40. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

