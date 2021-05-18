Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 885 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,708 shares of company stock valued at $63,479,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $246.89. The stock had a trading volume of 120,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.41 and a 200 day moving average of $241.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

