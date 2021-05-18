Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.21 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

