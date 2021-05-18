Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,198,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NewAge by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NewAge by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 505,172 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,191 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 12,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,231. NewAge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.97.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

