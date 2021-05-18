Altium Capital Management LP Takes $1.70 Million Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 379,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 809.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 101,805 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STIM shares. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,260. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $345.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

