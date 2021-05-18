Altium Capital Management LP Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000. Nevro makes up about 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 204,465 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $25,866,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,034,000.

NVRO traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.47. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $111.87 and a one year high of $188.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.83.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

