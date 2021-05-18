Altium Capital Management LP Invests $2.40 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 103,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after buying an additional 851,128 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,547,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,390,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $78,458.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,229 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,517. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

