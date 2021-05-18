Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.