Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,329.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,282.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,980.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

