Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,321.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,282.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,980.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

