Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. 13,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 593,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $791.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

