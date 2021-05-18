ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stake Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of ALE opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

