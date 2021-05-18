Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Shares of ALKT opened at $27.06 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.