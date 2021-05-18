Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.06. 761,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,374. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.