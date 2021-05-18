Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ALHC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

