Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

NYSE:BABA opened at $211.05 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $571.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

