Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce sales of $786.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.14 million to $823.00 million. Albemarle reported sales of $764.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

ALB stock opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

