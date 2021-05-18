Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AKRTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF remained flat at $$1.66 during trading on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

