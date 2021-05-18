Akash Network (AKT) Market Cap Reaches $272.86 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00010561 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $272.86 million and $1.85 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00088590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.00405688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00228933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004955 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.92 or 0.01298603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044540 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 136,866,596 coins and its circulating supply is 58,871,542 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

