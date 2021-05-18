Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Akamai Technologies also reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

AKAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,101. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

