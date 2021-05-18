AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded down C$1.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,651. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$14.52 and a 52 week high of C$43.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$922.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Mary Matthews acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.00 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,988,876. Insiders acquired a total of 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497 in the last quarter.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

