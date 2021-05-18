AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded down C$1.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,651. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$14.52 and a 52 week high of C$43.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$922.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Mary Matthews acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.00 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,988,876. Insiders acquired a total of 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497 in the last quarter.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
