Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $160.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. Airbnb traded as low as $135.50 and last traded at $136.08. 339,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,731,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.20.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

