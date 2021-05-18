Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a peer perform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.03.

Airbnb stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $2,180,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Airbnb by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,486,000 after purchasing an additional 163,455 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 437,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the period.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

