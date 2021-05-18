Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $174.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.55. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,721,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.