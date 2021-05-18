Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.53 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.65. The company had a trading volume of 592,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,358. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

