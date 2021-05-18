AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%.

Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. AIM ImmunoTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a current ratio of 50.01.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 11,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.12. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.