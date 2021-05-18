AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. Equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

