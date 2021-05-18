Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,377,346 shares.The stock last traded at $71.94 and had previously closed at $73.25.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.