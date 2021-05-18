Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

