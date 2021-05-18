Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of A stock opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

