AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in AGCO by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11,993.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

