Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Cut by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.