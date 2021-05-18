Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $87.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $50.92 and last traded at $51.33. Approximately 55,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,998,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

