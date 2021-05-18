Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEVA shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

AEVA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 1,336,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,300. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

