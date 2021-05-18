Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARPO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 167,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,068. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $83.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

