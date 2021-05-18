AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,291,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,635.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $21,502,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 76,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.