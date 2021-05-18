AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,291,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,635.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AVAV stock opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.
See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.