AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Lifted by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. AECOM makes up about 1.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,843. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59. AECOM has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.