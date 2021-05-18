AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. AECOM has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in AECOM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.