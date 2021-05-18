AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. AECOM’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

