Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

