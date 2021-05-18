Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 221,294 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8,966.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

