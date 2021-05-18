Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

