Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 53,771 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 498.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,771 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $140.38 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $161.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $142.86.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.