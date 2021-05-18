Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 5,111 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 124,151 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 99,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,194,000.

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08.

