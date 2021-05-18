Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 425,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,570,117. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

