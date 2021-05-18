Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $204.58 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.16 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

