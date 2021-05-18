Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.86 Per Share (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $10.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $204.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.56. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $128.16 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

