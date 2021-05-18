Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.43. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

ACET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $214,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,398 shares of company stock worth $797,362. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.