ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 13,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

