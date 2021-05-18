Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADMS. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.06.

ADMS stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $204.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.